Washington - Washington, DC - According to Associated Press, the Senate released a list provided to them by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, of nursing homes with documented problems.

About 1.3 million Americans are nursing home residents, cared for in more than 15,700 facilities. The senators’ report noted that problem nursing homes on both lists account for about 3 percent.

Consumers can find special focus facilities on the government’s Nursing Home Compare website by looking for an icon shaped like a small yellow triangle that resembles a traffic “caution” sign. The website does not display starred quality ratings for the special focus facilities.

If you'd like to help with this issue locally, you can contact Connie Payne at (419) 862-3598 to become a local Ombudsman Advocate with the Council of Churches of the Ozarks.

