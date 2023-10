GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A semi-truck is fully engulfed in flames on I-44 near the 66-mile marker.

The fire is catching on the brush beside the truck. First responders are working to put out the flames.

I-44 lanes are blocked in both directions as crews battle tractor-trailer fire. MoDOT expects traffic to be impacted for at least an hour.

OzarksFirst has a crew at the scene. This is a breaking news story and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.