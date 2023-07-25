LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Dadeville man was killed in a Mount Vernon tractor-trailer crash July 24.

Charles E. Toler, 38, of Dadeville, was killed in the crash.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Toler was driving a 2006 International 7600 truck west on Route V a mile west of Mount Vernon. Troopers were called to investigate the crash at 12:57 p.m. on July 24.

The investigation showed that the International traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a fence. Toler was pronounced dead at the scene a 1:10 p.m.