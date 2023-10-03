SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several emergency vehicles are at the scene of an accident at Kearney Street and Patterson Avenue.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a semi crashed into a parking lot, knocking down a low-hanging electrical wire, causing it to spark, and damaging two parked cars.

City Utilities shut off power, stopping the sparking. SPD said no one was injured in the crash. Approximately four CU customers are without power due to the crash. The crash is impacting traffic on Kearney Street, and drivers are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

This is a breaking news story. OzarksFirst will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.