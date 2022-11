SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck that is causing traffic delays on I-44.

The left lane of Eastbound I-44 is currently closed as crews work on the accident and traffic is being diverted to exit 77, according to OzarksTraffic.

Police have not yet confirmed whether or not there were any injuries from the crash.

This story is developing and more information will be added as it becomes available.