UPDATE: The scene is now clear as of 5:45 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crash involving a semi and an SUV on Kansas Expressway near Sunshine St. is impacting traffic Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m.

OzarksTraffic shows that the right lane of northbound Kansas Expressway is closed at the intersection while the crash is cleared, though the left turn lane is still open for vehicles to get through slowly.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred when an SUV ran into the back of the semi-truck. They also confirmed that no one was injured during the crash.