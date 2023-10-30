SEDALIA, Mo. — A Sedalia man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, promoting child pornography and tampering with physical evidence.

Frank C. Jenkins, 35, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control after investigators received an online tip that Jenkins had uploaded and shared a digital file containing child pornography.

In an interview with investigators, Jenkins admitted to possessing and distributing the child pornography on his cell phone.

Jenkins is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.