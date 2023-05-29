SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The second Whataburger location in the Springfield metro has opened. The restaurant is located on the corner of Glenstone and Kearney.
- The restaurant will only be 24/7 drive thru service to start.
- Online ordering through Whataburger app, curbside deliver, dine-in options in the coming weeks.
- 100 new jobs to the area.
Other Whataburger Locations
- 1371 U.S. Highway 60, Republic, MO
- 1851 W. Marler Lane, Ozark, MO
- 3880 W. Sunshine, Springfield, MO
- 2355 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, MO
- 401 N. Eastgate Ave., Springfield MO
About Whataburger
- Whataburger began in Texas in 1950.
- Whataburger is in 14 states and over 900 locations.
- Full menu can be found here.