DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava.
Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes.
The last time she was seen at her Ava residence, she was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black leggings and black boots.
Anyone with any information about Townsend’s location is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020 or 417-250-2320.