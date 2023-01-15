Photo of Amber C. Townsend courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava.

Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes.

The last time she was seen at her Ava residence, she was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black leggings and black boots.

Photo of Amber C. Townsend courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with any information about Townsend’s location is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020 or 417-250-2320.