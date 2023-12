WILLARD, Mo. – A Willard school bus crash near Elwood has sent the bus driver to the hospital via ambulance Thursday evening.

Willard Public Schools released Thursday evening, December 7, that a Willard school bus had crashed while no students were on board on Highway 266.

Highway 266 is closed between MO A and MO AB while the crash is cleared, according to OzarksTraffic.

OzarksFirst has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.