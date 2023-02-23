MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. – A crash involving a Branson school bus and a pickup truck resulted in an injury.

According to a Western Taney County Fire Protection District Facebook post, at 6:40 a.m., February 23, first responders were dispatched to a crash between a school bus and a pickup truck at Driftwood and Highway 176 in Merriam Woods.

When the first units arrived, the bus was still in its lane while the pickup was off on the side street with heavy damage.

The Branson school bus had minor damage however, there was one injury in the pickup.

15 students were checked up on and then transported by another school bus to school.

This was a collaboration between Western Taney County Fire District along with Taney County Ambulance, the Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.