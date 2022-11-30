SALEM, Mo. – A man from Salem has been sentenced to two life sentences for second-degree murder and child abuse/neglect leading to the death of his 10-year-old daughter.

Randall Abney was found guilty in August and was sentenced on Nov. 18 by Dent County Circuit Judge Michael Randazzo.

Officials said 10-year-old Josie Abney was malnourished and weighed less than 35 pounds after she collapsed and died in 2020.

A probable cause statement in the case against Abney and her husband Randall Abney said their daughter appeared like a Holocaust victim.

She bore bruising in various areas of her body and doctors told investigators she was so dehydrated that he could not draw blood.

The girl died at Salem Memorial District Hospital about 90 minutes after deputies responding to a 911 call found the child unresponsive at the family’s home on County Road 4255 near Salem.

Her mother Susan Abney was sentenced in October to life in prison in connection with the same death.

Charges against the couple were elevated to second-degree murder after the child’s death, but court documents indicate prosecutors did not pursue that charge against Susan Abney. She pleaded guilty to the abuse or neglect charge in February.