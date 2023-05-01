ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla woman accused of drug trafficking was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.

April Clift, 45, changed her plea to guilty on May 1 and was sentenced by Judge William Hickle, according to court documents.

Additional counts of drug possession and unlawful possession of a weapon were dropped.

Clift was arrested in March after an investigation by the Rolla Police, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and the Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force led to a search of Clift’s home in Edgar Springs.

According to Rolla Police Chief Sean Eagan, officers found fentanyl, methamphetamine, a pistol and items used in the distribution of controlled substances.