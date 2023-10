ROLLA, Mo. – A theatre in Rolla is presenting a Christmas classic this holiday season.

The Ozark Actors Theatre (OAT) will be performing “A Christmas Carol” on December 7-10 and December 14-17. The play begins at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday.

The play is directed by Suzanne Withem and “Ebenezer Scrooge” is played by Daniel Reardon.

For more information, visit ozarkactorstheatre.org