UPDATE 12/19 — Shawn and Hannah Crall was found guilty of abuse or neglect of a child after a jury trial found both of them guilty on December 16.

The sentencing for both will begin on February 22, 2023, at 1 p.m.

UPDATE 11/11 — According to online court records, a Phelps County couple accused of child abuse involving their four-month-old child is to stand trial beginning Dec. 12, 2022.

Shawn and Hannah Crall are accused of abusing an infant whose body bore evidence of 19 broken bones, according to a Rolla Police Department press release during their arrests in 2019.

They are each being tried in Pulaski on changes of venue. Five days have been set aside for the proceedings.

Original story:

ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department responded to a call on Oct. 13, 2019, of a possible child abuse incident with a four-month-old.

At the beginning of the investigation, police determined that the child had a broken arm from an unknown cause. According to a press release, Police later found out the child had sustained 18 broken bones on various body parts.

The child’s injuries were determined to be caused by trauma, not by accident.

The parents of the child Shawn D. Crall, 26, and Hannah M. Carll, 22, were charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect.

On Nov. 25, 2019, both parents were arrested. Hannah posted a $250,000 bond, and Shawn remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Meyer with the Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation Unit at 573-308-1213.