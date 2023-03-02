PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A Phelps County man’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

57-year-old Eugene R. Morton was found dead in Rolla on Wednesday, March 1 after officers were called for a well-check.

Officers determined he was the victim of a homicide. Investigators said they don’t believe the homicide to be a random act of violence.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Rolla Police Department to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 573-426-3860. You can also leave a tip at www.phelpscountysheriff.com, or call the tip line at (573) 426-2936.