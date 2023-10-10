ROLLA, Mo. – A Rolla man is charged with two counts of child molestation with a child less than 14 years old after a victim told her mother she had been inappropriately touched by him at least twice a month over the span of two years.

According to the Rolla Police Department, 48-year-old Dante Dudoit was arrested on October 5 after the victim was interviewed at Kids Harbor in St. Robert, where she disclosed that Dudoit had forced her to touch him inappropriately in addition to touching her inappropriately in various ways.

She also said he threatened to hurt her if she told anyone what he was doing, according to the probable cause statement.

On October 4, Dudoit reportedly sent a text message to the victim’s mother, saying that he was sorry for what he had done and that he didn’t deserve forgiveness. He also stated that he had been molested as a child, and he claimed that that caused him to act the same way. “I guess being sexually molested as a child has turned me into the same as my attacker,” he said.

He told the Rolla Police Department in an interview that he wasn’t trying to escape prosecution, but he was trying to get treatment for his behavior.

Dudoit is scheduled to appear in court on October 11 at 8:30 a.m. for a hearing. He is being held at the Phelps Couty Jail on a $100,000 bond.