ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — A 28-year-old Rogersville man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison without parole for sexually exploiting two children.

Jake Ethan Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of the sexual exploitation of a child in December 2022. Patterson was sentenced on Sept. 8, 2023.

Patterson was discovered after Canadian authorities seized two cell phones from a Canadian citizen and discovered Snapchat conversations between the Canadian and Patterson in which Patterson shared multiple pornographic videos and photos of two children, aged about 3-5 years old.

Patterson admitted to producing the sexually explicit images and videos of the two children during an interview with authorities. He also admitted to storing other Child Sexual Assault Materials (CSAM) on his phone.