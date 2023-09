BATTLEFIELD, Mo. – Residents of the Rivercut subdivision are being asked to boil water for consumption today after a water main break in the system.

Samantha Jackson with Public Water District #1 said workers are at the site and are hoping to have the break repaired today.

The boil advisory affects between 100 and 200 households, she said. Water pressure is low at this time.

When repairs are made and the water tests clean, the advisory will be lifted.