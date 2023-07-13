GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – An official historic site is being named today just south of Springfield.

The Riverbluff Cave was discovered accidentally on September 11, 2001, but dates back at least a million years.

The Historic Sites Board says this dedication is a first of its kind for this group.

“It’s a science cave, it’s not a show cave, so it’s not really a commercial cave but certainly the institute the museum what we call the Missouri Institute of Natural Science is available to the public and is really interesting with all the finds we have displayed there,” said Dave Coonrod of the Greene County Historical Society.

This is the first natural feature the Greene County Historic Sites Board will preserve to maintain its historic value.

Archeologists have been studying the cave ever since it was discovered in 2001.

Dave Coonrod with the Greene County Historic Sites Board says it is the oldest known fossil cave in North America, dating back 1.3 million years.

“We found tortious shells embedded in the walls and we have found signs of peccary pig and the now extinct as well as the extinct short faces bear which was a really dangerous and kind of dominant carnivore at that time 10-15,000 years ago,” said Coonrod.

The cave itself is only accessible to researchers but the nearby museum is open to the public.