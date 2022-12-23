FILE – A grill-roasted brined turkey is presented on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open.

This list will be continually updated.

Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield

Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m.

Asian King Buffet, 3130 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Billy Gail’s: 1882 W James River Rd., Ozark, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

El Poblano Grill & Cantina, 2629 N Kansas Expy, Springfield, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Flat Creek, 772 U.S. Highway 60 E, Republic, 12-5 p.m.

Hibachi Steak & Sushi, 1332 East Republic Road, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Kearney Street Cafe, 1324 W Kearney Street, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Nawab’s Indian Cuisine, 3654 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 3:30-9 p.m.

Sam’s Southern Eatery, 2259 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Springfield Family Restaurant, 2222 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Storming Crab, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, 12-6 p.m.

Thai Express, 2113 W. Republic Road, Springfield, limited menu, 5 p.m.-midnight.

Waffle House, all locations, all day

If you know of a restaurant that will be open during Christmas, you can email us at news@kolr10.com.