SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Here’s a list of restaurants around Springfield open on Christmas Day

Cabos 4-9 ???? They aren’t sure yet

Storming Crab Seafood is open from noon to 6 p.m.

City Café is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and will be offering its regular menu plus turkey, ham, turkey fried steak, and dressing.

Kearney Street Café is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and will be offering a special turkey or ham dinner with stuffing, salad, two sides, and a pie costing from $16.99-$17.99

Flat Creek Republic & Cape Fair is open from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. and is offering a ham dinner in addition to the regular menu.

Sam’s Southern Eatery is open at both locations 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and will serve their regular menu.

Billy Gail’s – Ozark, MO is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and is offering their regular menu and holiday menu.