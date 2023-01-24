SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight.

Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area.

The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state.

To check for accidents and congestion in the city of Springfield, check out the Ozarks Traffic map for up-to-date information and to look at traffic cameras in the city.

Branson has recently released its own winter weather map. It will show what roads are covered by snow and ice.

Just like the MoDOT winter map, the Arkansas Department of Transportation also has its own winter weather map. Visit iDrive Arkansas for the latest information on road conditions in the Natural State.