REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl.

Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic.

White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front and has blue eyes.

Makenzie White

According to the police department’s Facebook post, White frequents the Republic, Springfield, and Nixa areas. White has been entered as a missing juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask to speak to a Republic Police Officer.