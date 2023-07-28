SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A former Air Force intelligence officer testified before Congress on Wednesday about the government’s handling of unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs.

Retired major David Grusch said the government has a program to retrieve UFOs and keep their existence hidden from the public. The Pentagon has denied the coverup claims.

Among the congressmen questioning Grusch on Wednesday was Springfield’s Eric Burlison.

Congressman Burlison said he is still skeptical about many of Grusch’s claims, but he is calling for the government to release more information about its investigations into UFOs.

“The federal government is not being very transparent in the information that they provide to Congress,” Burlison said. “They need to remember that we’re the elected officials that represent you and that it’s our responsibility to provide oversight over the dollars that are spent and what programs they’re being spent on.”

Burlison, Missouri’s 7th district U.S. congressional representative, knew this would be a high-interest topic, so he solicited questions from his constituents before the hearing.

He said while the hearing was certainly eye-opening, he has his doubts about any secret government program concealing alien activity on Earth.

“All of that information is very fantastical information that it’s hard to believe. But if it’s true, then it really does change things,” Burlison said. “And so it’s important for us to find out the truth and get to the bottom of this. And the information is coming from very credible witnesses.”

Representative Burlison says he is seeking more information and plans to have a one-on-one meeting with Grusch to discuss more about what Grusch says he saw.