REED SPRINGS, Mo.- Toys as far as the eye can see. A Christmas dream for any kid.

For the third year, Unite Table Rock Lake is helping over eight hundred children in Missouri have the holiday they deserve.

Parents who needed help this holiday season signed up and got the chance today to come “shop” for gifts for their children.

“People have come together for the last month or so donating gifts and things of that nature all across Stone County,” said Rob Barringer, pastor, and organizer of the Christmas Toy Shop. “From skateboards to, I think we have hoverboards even this year, we have like 40 some bicycles that will be going out the doors.”

With the help from stores like Walmart donating clothes and toys year-round.

Also, “Convoy of Hope” donates food for families to take home.

What started as a Facebook page and food drive has now expanded into a Christmas effort for their community.

“In this economy or with inflation the way that it is, and the job market the way that it is, it’s just it’s difficult for everyone,” said Barringer. “It’s just an opportunity for us to come together and make what could be a very difficult season. Not so difficult for people.”

With the generosity of the people in the community, they were able to make it all happen.