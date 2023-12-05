SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Monday’s motorcycle crash at National and Kearney marked the 10th deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield this year. Hours later, police responded to another motorcycle crash on Sunshine Street that sent a rider to the hospital with serious injuries.

In both cases, the Springfield Police Department (SPD) said the motorcyclists ran a red light.

“I would say all but maybe one or two [deadly motorcycle crashes] have been highly contributing to the motorcyclists driving behavior,” Lieutenant Jeremy Anderson said. “The main thing is speed. They’re not obeying the speed limit. They’re splitting traffic. Obviously, the last few we’ve had there, not obeying stop signs or stoplights.”

Anderson said with the weather being mild for this fall, there continue to be more motorcyclists on the road.

“If the weather’s nice and people have motorcycles, they want to ride them as much as they can,” Anderson said. “Springfield is the third largest city in Missouri. So there’s a lot of traffic during the daytime and there’s a lot of businesses and driveways and parking lots that people can come in and out of and they may not see you.”

SPD’s policy does not allow officers to pursue motorcyclists, but the department uses other methods to enforce the law.

“We do what’s called an Operation Safe Ride,” Anderson said. “That’s where we we put more officers out on the streets to look for not just motorcyclists behavior, but also if any type of behavior that can affect a motorcyclist. We also cooperate with the Green County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol. We can use the Missouri Highway Patrols helicopter in case the motorcycle, if we try to conduct a traffic stop and they don’t stop, the helicopter can follow them until they stop and then we can swoop in and take action.”

At the Sunshine and Jefferson crash, witnesses told police the motorcyclist ran through a red light.

“We were all kind of like on pins and needles, like, what do you do,” Jesse Allen said. He drove up after the crash happened. “Kind of like that shock, awe and feeling.”

Allen’s family has had experience with motorcycle crashes this year.

“My wife just had a brother that had a motorcycle wreck not long ago,” Allen said. “An SUV had run over him. There were some people that actually saw it. In that situation, he was not at fault. It was a really bad ordeal.So luckily he’s okay, too.”

It’s why seeing the aftermath of the crash at Sunshine and Jefferson put him on edge.

“My son before I took him to school said, ‘Daddy, I really hope that guy makes it,’” Allen’s said. “So it shows this affects everybody. The better driver you are, the more lives you’re going to save on the road.

Allen and SPD encourage everyone to drive safely to avoid serious injuries or death.

“You need to be aware of your surroundings,” Anderson said. “You need to obey the speed limit. You need to obey the stop lights. Don’t be cutting in and out of traffic.”

Police said if you say anyone driving recklessly, go ahead and call 911.