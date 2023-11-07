PURDY, Mo. — The Purdy Police Department is searching for one or more suspects in two property damage incidents over the last week.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 30 at Redshaw Auto Supply where a Coke machine was completely destroyed after the suspect (or suspects) attempted to pry open the door and the top of the machine unsuccessfully before dragging it through the parking lot.

The second incident occurred on Nov. 6, at Chloe Jo’s Hometown Salon where someone attempted to break into the building using a blunt object and broke the front window.

Anyone who has information about the damage can contact the Purdy Police Department at 417-442-7429.