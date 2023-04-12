PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – A crash on I-44 near Mile Marker 157 has closed I-44 between Waynesville and St. Robert Wednesday evening.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post that the interstate is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old child fell out the window of a moving vehicle while the vehicle was traveling down I-44.

The child was struck by another vehicle and life-flighted to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle the child fell out of sped off and deputies have not been able to find the vehicle.

Due to the traffic buildup from the crash, a tractor-trailer and FedEx truck collided, but there were no injuries. The Interstate is expected to be closed for another hour or two at least, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

