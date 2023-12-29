SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As overnight temperatures drop below freezing Crisis Cold Weather Shelters in Springfield open for those who wouldn’t otherwise have a warm place to stay.

This past week has been the first long stretch of nights the shelters have been open. Many of the shelters have reached capacity this week, including the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks Community Hub.

“This shelter focuses on helping folks that are often underrepresented and underserved,” said Zack Wilson Marketing and Youth Development Coordinator at the Fairbanks Community Hub. “And these current demographics, people that are couples, part of all gender identities and even animals. That way, no one has to go in this crisis. Cold weather times, unsheltered.”

This is the first season Fairbanks Community Hub is acting as a cold weather crisis shelter, it is one of two shelters that accepts anyone and their pets.

“We found that several years ago that that was one of the barriers.,” said Ashley Quinn a Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Co-Coordinator. “That was one of the reasons why people weren’t coming in and seeking shelter is because they weren’t willing to leave their dog out on the street and come inside for shelter.”

Fairbanks is one of eleven in a network of shelters through the Community Partnership of the Ozarks. Emily Fessler Continuum of Care Coordinator said they are seeing more people this winter than in the past.

“It is incredible for somebody to just have a warm place to sleep and somebody to welcome them off of the bus and say, hey, here’s your cot, here’s a pillow, here’s a blanket,” Fessler said. “And I don’t think people realize how far that kindness goes.”

To keep these cold weather shelters up and running, it takes a lot of coordination and volunteers.

“All of this is completely volunteer driven. And so, if we don’t have volunteers, the shelter can’t open,” Fessler said. “And that has happened, and we don’t want that to happen. And so, volunteers are critical.”

Community Partnership of the Ozarks is asking more people to volunteer so they can keep providing these resources.

“To have not only a safe place that they can spend the night, but also be met with hot cocoa snacks, people that actually are excited to see them. Oh, it’s just remarkable,” Wilson said. “And to see the impact that it has on the surrounding community is just so incredible to see.”