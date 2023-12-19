SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Protestors lined East Saint Louis street to call upon on Springfield Public Schools to do something about student discipline in the classroom.

“I feel like I need to get the support here to get the change,” SNEA President Laura Mullins, who helped organize the protest said. “I wanted to get it out there for the opportunity for people that know that this is happening or feel the same way, for them to be able to come and show that we also acknowledge this is happening.

Mullins, head of the local teacher’s union, intitially called out the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education in November, reading a statement detailing instances of excessive student disruptions in the classroom and accused the school district of relaxing its code of conduct behind the scenes.

SPS officials have denied those allegations.

“We continue to focus on student discipline and student behavior. It is a key part of our strategic plan,” Stephen Hall, Chief Communications Officer for SPS said. “I think it’s important to note that we continue to listen and we we value our collaboration with senior membership. And we want to make it very clear we continue to listen and view collaboration as more important now than ever before. We regularly meet as a district administration with senior leadership, and we use those regular meetings as an opportunity to listen, to gather information, answer questions, provide more information. We continue to do that. And so one of the things that we share when we frequently meet with smart leadership is that we are always ready and willing to investigate any concern that they bring forward. And we ask that they bring forward specifics, including the dates, times, locations where certain concerning events have occurred, so that then we can follow up and gather more details.”

Feeling like they weren’t getting anywhere, that’s when the protest was planned and dozens attended, braving the near if not below freezing temperatures.

“I’m trying to pay attention to what things need to be discussed and addressed. And discipline is one that I don’t see going away anytime soon unless something changes,” Mullins said.

Hall says SPS is actually disciplining students more than usual.

“We have equipped our building principals to act on discipline as they need. So when a teacher refers a student for discipline, there is a very specific scope of sequence that our principals follow that is outlined in the student handbook, and student disciplines are up over this time last year. So what that shows us is more teachers are referring students for discipline and more administrators are applying the scope and sequence in the discipline,” Hall said.

OzarksFirst tried to speak to some protestors on camera but all denied interviews out of a fear of retaliation from their employer.

Those who spoke off-camera shared stories of getting kicked, hit, and spit on during their workday, with little to no changes.

“What we’ve heard in recent conversations with senior leadership are some broad generalizations, and so we have followed up to request more information so that we can investigate, look into it and see where we can address those concerns. And as of yet, we have not received those specifics, but we remain ready and willing to listen and we want to work together to make sure that we’re doing the best for children and that’s always our first priority,” Hall said. “We want to make it very clear we continue to listen and view collaboration as more important now than ever before.”

“I feel like obviously, if they’re questioning it, what I’m saying and and and not taking me for my word, I guess that I wanted to get it out there for the opportunity for people that know that this is happening or feel the same way, for them to be able to come and show that we also acknowledge this is happening.

“I have many, many more [examples] that I haven’t shared. I just happen to share a few at that board meeting that had been recent, that had been brought to my attention,” Mullins said. “I have more that have happened since then. They keep saying collaboration, but the issue is, as I’ve ask for all of us to work back together in a discipline committee to revamp our code of conduct to make it more usable, more appropriate for the kids that we are educating.”

Hall says the issue will most likely be addressed at the next meeting between the teacher’s union and the district in January.