BRANSON, Mo. – A propane truck crash has left the driver hospitalized, according to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District.
The crash occurred on Highway 86 near Lake Shore Drive in Branson on Thursday, January 4. According to a Facebook post by the Fire District, a district member was headed to the airport when he saw the propane truck leave the highway and rollover.He notified the fire district and, along with his crew, went to work to ensure the driver was transported to the hospital and no hazardous materials were leaking from the propane tank.
Missouri State Highway Patrol, Taney County Ambulance District, and Natural State Towing assisted the Western Taney County Fire Protection District with the crash.
The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.