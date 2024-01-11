SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the cold and dangerous temperatures, we are expecting over the weekend in the Ozarks, road conditions are going to be a concern for drivers.

Springfield drivers say when winter weather strikes, they try to avoid going out on the roads, but drive with caution when necessary.

“I just slow down,” said Dan Baumgartner who drives in Springfield. “And take my time and plan ahead.”

“People don’t drive too good around here sometimes,” said Marilyn Andrews a Springfield driver. “And they don’t pay attention when the roads are slick.”

In a press conference Thursday, Mo-Dot encouraged drivers to give space to snowplows and take their time on the roads.

“I have confidence in our road crews,” Baumgartner said. “They take care of us, if you give them time.”

The City of Springfield said they plan on getting an early 4 am start to salting the roads Friday morning.

“The concern is the water that is melted before the transition has the potential to freeze,” Kristen Milam with the city of Springfield said. “Causing slick spots for the morning commute.”

“We put salt down a little bit heavier,” said Kyle Hatfield owner of K&H Dirt Works. “And also we’ll use a treated salt that’s, better for colder temperatures.”

Kyle Hatfield said the expected rain makes salting parking lots tricky.

“We wait until the rainstorm turns the freezing rain before you apply the salt,” Hatfield said. “That way it does not get rinsed away with the rain.”

Hatfield’s crews are more concerned about the freezing rain and ice than snow.

“With this event that’s coming in, I don’t believe there’s going to be a whole lot of accumulation, and I think it’s just going to be ice, really, that we’re going to be fighting.” Hatfield said. “And when the roads are slick, just don’t get out if you don’t have to.”