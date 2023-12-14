SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The man charged in the murder of Chaviz Nguyen is scheduled to appear in court via video conference for a preliminary hearing on January 18.

Elysha Bedell is charged with 1st-degree murder in the shooting death of Chaviz Nguyen on November 14, along with four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of 1st-degree assault.

Two 17-year-olds are also charged with 1st-degree murder in the case.

After appearing in court on December 7, the court set the date for the preliminary hearing for the case for Thursday, January 18 at 10 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse.