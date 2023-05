SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Storms have caused power outages throughout Springfield, affecting over 2,000 City Utilities customers.

Outages have been reported from W. Weaver Road and S. Farm Road 135 to Chestnut Expressway and S. Farm Road 193.

City Utilities tweeted, “Our teams are working on restoring power as quickly as possible. Remember, if you see a line down, stay away from it as it could be energized.”