WARSAW, Mo. – An overnight fire has caused a popular restaurant to close until further notice in Warsaw.

Dam Restaurant and Lounge announced on Facebook Thursday that a fire broke out at the restaurant just before 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the scene and contained and put out the flames.

The extent of the damage to the building was not disclosed, but the restaurant posted on Facebook that they are “at a loss for words” and the restaurant won’t be open until further notice.