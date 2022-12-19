POLK COUNTY, Mo. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was considered armed and dangerous in the southwest part of Polk County.

According to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison, deputies responded to a residential structure fire at South 77th Road, south of MO-215.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the homeowner fled the scene while armed with a rifle and handgun. The man fired several rounds at police before disappearing into the woods near the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area and set up a perimeter to contain the suspect.

MSHP provided air support during the search, and troopers located the man from the air. The man then came out of the wooded area and surrendered his weapons.

Morrison said all of the man’s weapons were accounted for when he was placed under arrest.

No one was hurt in the incident. The house was a total loss due to the fire.