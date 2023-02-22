UPDATE (2/22/2023): According to the Strafford Police Department, Michele Chavdarov was found safe.

Original story

STRAFFORD, Mo. – The Strafford Police Department is looking for a woman who went missing from her home early this morning.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michele Chavdarov, 27, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 230 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans. The MSHP is also looking for a missing dark blue Ford Edge with the license CW4J4K.

The MSHP and Strafford Police Department are looking for this vehicle in connection with a missing woman.

Chavdarov was last seen at her home in Strafford at 2:04 a.m. on February 21. She called her mother at 6:06 a.m. and indicated she was at Best Buy in Springfield and needed help.

Anyone seeing Chavdarov, the missing vehicle, or with information as to Chavdarov’s whereabouts should call 911 or call the Strafford Police Department at 417-736-4000.