OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Kiya Glenn Lewis was last seen on Tuesday, July 25, in Ozark wearing spandex shorts and an Adidas backpack.

Lewis is 14 years old and has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5’6” and weighs around 130 lbs. She has a heart-shaped birthmark on her arm.

She is believed to have left her house on foot or possibly in the company of an unknown person.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600 or call 911.