SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted Thursday night on whether to recommend the building of a the new Pipkin Middle School on E. Pythian.

Acquiring the property and building Pipkin Middle School was part of Proposition S, which voters approved in April by over 77%.

Tonight, Planning and Zoning voted no in an 8-1 vote, stating the issues surrounding the accessibility of emergency vehicles and how a school would fit into that area. The property is surrounded by industrial businesses and railroad tracks and is very close to Highway 65.

Planning and Zoning said that recommending the school be built on the property would go against the city’s comprehensive plan “Forward SGF” which was adopted a few months ago.

Springfield Public Schools, however, said that finding a suitable location for the new middle school has been a major challenge. At tonight’s meeting, SPS Deputy Superintendent Travis Shaw argued the new school site would make 80-85% of students in the attendance area eligible to take the bus there since it would be further from homes.

SPS also says Pipkin going from roughly three acres currently on N. Booneville Ave, to over 20 acres gives them the flexibility to be creative with accessibility. SPS intends to work through those problems as the process of acquiring and building the property continues.

After the 8-1 vote, the SPS School Board must vote with 2/3rds approval to override P&Z to proceed with its original plans. If that happens, SPS hopes to close on the property with the seller in August, begin construction in January, and open the new Pipkin in early 2026.