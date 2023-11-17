OZARK, Mo. – The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday afternoon that the pilot of a small plane crashed his plane near the intersection of Highway F and Tennessee Road, west of Ozark.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said that the pilot was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening head injury. He was the only person aboard the plane.

The plane began experiencing engine trouble this afternoon and the pilot tried to land the plane in a field. While landing, the plane hit a power line and crashed at about 3:15 p.m.

MSHP is investigating the crash.