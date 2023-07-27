MONETT, Mo. – A suspect has been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and 1st-degree endangering the welfare of a child in Monett, according to a press release from the Monett Police Department.

34-year-old Aaron Michael Fryer D. Fryer of Pierce City was arrested Thursday, July 27, around 6 a.m. after the Monett Police Department responded to a business on E. Cleveland Avenue.

The 18-year-old victim from Pierce City told police that a man in a car with a small child had tried to kidnap her while she was at the workplace and she had fled to a safe location.

The small child was located safe at home with a parent.