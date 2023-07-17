LEBANON, Mo. – Thunderstorms are moving through SW Missouri Monday afternoon, July 17, producing hail and high winds.

In Weaubleau in west Hickory County, storm damage was reported by the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office. Elkton in south Hickory County has reports of tennis ball-sized hail.

Seymour in Webster County experienced high winds up to 70 mph and storm damage with trees down on Washington St.

Halfway, Mo. experienced high winds that damaged buildings.

Lebanon and Bolivar also received quarter-sized hail this afternoon.