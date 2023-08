STONE COUNTY, Mo. – Storms Sunday night, August 13, caused damage in Stone County when high winds brought down a tree onto a home in Reeds Spring.

Emergency crews from the Stone County Fire Protection District responded to the home Sunday night and worked for over half an hour to rescue trapped residents.

All the residents were checked over by awaiting EMS personnel, but no one sustained serious injuries.

The house, however, was a total loss, according to the Fire Protection District.