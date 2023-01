SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area.

You can view the photos below in our slideshow.

Bolivar – DeAnna Cooper

Fair Grove – Gina Brumbaugh

Harrison, Ark – Cathy Minor

Northern Greene County – Patricia Williams

South of Bolivar – Regina Hodges

South of Yellville – Charita Gregory

Buffalo – Shaun Kidd

If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then reach out with a form asking to use your photo online and possibly on-air.

Keep up with the latest forecast on Ozarksfirst.com