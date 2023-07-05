TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Fire crews are working to fight a fire on Cannon Ball Loop in Branson late Tuesday night.

OzarksFirst’s Parker Padgett was at the scene of the fire, where at least one trailer was engulfed.

He witnessed multiple agencies, including Western Taney County Fire Protection District, Branson Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office working together at the scene just before midnight on July 4th.

As of midnight, OzarksFirst has not heard back from officials at the scene regarding the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage, but we will continue to update this story as details become available.