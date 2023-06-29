SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A fire at a house on North Howard Avenue in Springfield caused extensive damage on Tuesday, June 27.

The fire had already spread through the house and attic when Springfield Firefighters arrived to fight the flames, causing the home to be a total loss.

Another house’s siding melted off due to the heat of the flames engulfing the other home, but firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to that house.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the fire is being investigated.