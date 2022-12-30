MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed Dec. 29 after his truck overturned in Maries County.

Gary L. Stearns, 71, of St. James, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup on Missouri Route 28 about 1.5 miles east of U.S. Route 63. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began an investigation into a crash involving Stearns’ vehicle at 1:04 p.m. on Dec. 29.

The investigation found that the Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Stearns was ejected from the vehicle in the process. He was pronounced deceased at the scene at 2:48 p.m.