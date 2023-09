PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Eight children and one adult were injured in a bus crash in Phelps County Thursday morning, September 21.

Just after 8:15 a.m., the bus crashed into an embankment on Highway M one mile west of Edgar Springs.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the bus went off the road and hit a sign before getting back on the road and hitting the embankment.

All the passengers and the driver received minor injuries and are expected to be okay.