SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An injury accident closed all lanes of Kearney Street on Dec. 8.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Kearney and Grace Avenue for the report of a pedestrian versus semi-truck accident.

According to Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department, a man was underneath a semi-truck when it began moving.

The man was dragged with the truck for a short distance. He was taken to the hospital for moderate, non life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is still closed from Grace to Park Avenue on Kearney while police conduct the investigation.

Stay with KOLR10 as we continue to learn more information.